JMP Securities Boosts Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $8.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

