Jobchain (JOB) Reaches Market Cap of $6.65 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $171,324.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00219919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006643 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,561,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

