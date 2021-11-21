John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50.

AMKR opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after buying an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,310,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.