Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

NYSE:JCI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

