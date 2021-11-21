Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JOSMF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

Shares of Josemaria Resources stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. Josemaria Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.