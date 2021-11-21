JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,024 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBCN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $162.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

