JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $21.71 million and $3.02 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00090631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.10 or 0.07278225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,835.28 or 1.00001603 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026064 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

