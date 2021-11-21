JUST Price Hits $0.0801 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, JUST has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $181.12 million and approximately $290.61 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00090475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.91 or 0.07304599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,862.81 or 1.00134710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

