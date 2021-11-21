Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,893 ($24.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,934.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,697.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.90%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total value of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

