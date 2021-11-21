Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of KALA opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

