KardiaChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.48 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $337.66 million and $6.48 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00076451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.13 or 0.07303295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,984.53 or 1.00155512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KardiaChain Profile

KardiaChain’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,000,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

