Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78.
Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
