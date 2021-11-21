Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

