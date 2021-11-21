Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $32,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 683,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 143,210 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,233,000 after acquiring an additional 352,678 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.