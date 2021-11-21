KeyFi One Day Volume Reaches $166,941.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. KeyFi has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $166,941.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00075433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,360.00 or 0.07297926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,672.01 or 0.99881178 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025756 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars.

