Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 6.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 114,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,190. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $80.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.