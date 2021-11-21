Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

