Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

