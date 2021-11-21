KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of GM opened at $61.80 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.