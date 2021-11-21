KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

