KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.03. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.