KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

