Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 53.3% in October

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Europe raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

KHTRF stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

