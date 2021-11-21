Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $66.00 at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

