Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $66.00 at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
