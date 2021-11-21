Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.