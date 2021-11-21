Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
NYSE:KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.