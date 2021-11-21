Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

