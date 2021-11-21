Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price target (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Kontrol Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 98,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,804. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

