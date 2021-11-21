Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.01

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 56738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

