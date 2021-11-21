Kusama (KSM) Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $361.97 or 0.00612515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $93.64 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.17 or 0.07329150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.13 or 0.99737616 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027503 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

