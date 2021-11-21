Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the October 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KCCFF stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
