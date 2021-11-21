Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the October 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KCCFF stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

