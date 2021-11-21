KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 1,163,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.5 days.
KWGPF remained flat at $$0.90 on Friday. KWG Group has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
KWG Group Company Profile
