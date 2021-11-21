KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been assigned a €81.00 ($92.05) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.50 ($86.93).

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:KWS opened at €75.20 ($85.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €61.70 ($70.11) and a 52-week high of €80.90 ($91.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.48.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.