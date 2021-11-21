Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $52.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

