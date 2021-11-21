LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $156.91 and last traded at $156.91, with a volume of 1062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

