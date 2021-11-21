LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after buying an additional 393,105 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of LCII opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.99 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average is $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

