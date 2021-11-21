Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Declares Dividend of $0.82

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8222 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.