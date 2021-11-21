Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

IMCV stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $68.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

