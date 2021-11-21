Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $77.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

