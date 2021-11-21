Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 521 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

