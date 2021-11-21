Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,638 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 63,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

CMCSA opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

