Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Valero Energy by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.