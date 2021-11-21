Level Four Financial LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

BST opened at $54.35 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

