Level Four Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock worth $7,577,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $74.63 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

