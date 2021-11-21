Level Four Financial LLC Buys 536 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.