Level Four Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,442 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.16 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.