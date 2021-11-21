Level Four Financial LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92.

