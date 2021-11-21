Level Four Financial LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $312.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.37. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $314.07.

