LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 2,510,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,794. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

