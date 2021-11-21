Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE ASG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,181. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.