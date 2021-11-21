Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ASG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,181. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 55,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 357,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.