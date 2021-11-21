Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LBSR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
