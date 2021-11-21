Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LBSR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

