Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.07 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 26,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,182. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $402.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.